Fractured March: Injuries Halt Farmer Protest to Delhi

Farmers marching to Delhi suspended their movement after several were injured by tear gas from Haryana security at the Punjab border. The protest, led by Sarwan Singh Pandher, aimed for a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price. After regrouping, the farmers plan to decide their next actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shambhu | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:21 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:21 IST
On Sunday afternoon, farmers halted their march to Delhi after injuries from tear gas at the Punjab-Haryana border. The protest was temporarily suspended as a result of clashes with Haryana security forces.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher reported that at least eight farmers were hurt, with one needing urgent medical attention at PGIMER in Chandigarh. The 'jatha' of farmers was recalled as they reconsider their next steps.

The protest, demanding a legal Minimum Support Price, was blocked by police barricades. Despite earlier plans, farmers might continue their march to Delhi only after securing permission from the national capital's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

