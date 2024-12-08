Left Menu

Deadly Occult: The Tantrik Trail of Terror

A 42-year-old tantrik named Navalsinh Chavda was arrested for conspiring to murder a businessman but died in police custody in Ahmedabad. He confessed to killing 12 individuals using sodium nitrite in occult rituals, involving family and others, before his sudden death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-12-2024 16:34 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 16:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Navalsinh Chavda, a 42-year-old self-proclaimed tantrik, stirred shockwaves in Ahmedabad after his arrest revealed a chilling confession: the murder of 12 individuals through poisoned drinks during ritualistic ceremonies.

Authorities apprehended Chavda on December 3, with suspicions of an impending crime, following a tip-off from his business partner. His unexpected demise in police custody happened just after admitting to these heinous crimes, perpetrated in various districts including Surendranagar, Rajkot, and Kutch.

The use of sodium nitrite as the lethal agent—procured for its deadly effects—emerges at the core of these sacrilegious acts, with police seizing ritual paraphernalia from Chavda's possession. Investigations continue to unfurl the extent of Chavda's sinister practices linked to black magic and alleged human sacrifices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

