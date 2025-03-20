Left Menu

India Set to Host Landmark 11th Asian Swimming Championship in Ahmedabad

India will host the 11th Asian Swimming Championship at Ahmedabad's Naranpura Sports Complex from October 1 to 15. This is the event's first time in the country. The championship will include swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo, playing a pivotal role in India's 2036 Olympic ambitions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-03-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 18:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
India is set to host the 11th Asian Swimming Championship this October at Ahmedabad's Naranpura Sports Complex, as announced by the national federation on Thursday. The event, scheduled from October 1 to 15, marks the first time India will host this prestigious continental swimming meet.

Swimmers from various countries, including Japan and South Korea, are expected to compete, bringing international attention to the championship. Monal Chokshi, Secretary-General of the Swimming Federation of India, revealed that the Gujarat government and Asia Aquatics have given in-principle approval for the event, with formal agreements expected by March or mid-April.

The championship will feature a range of aquatic sports such as swimming, diving, artistic swimming, and water polo. The Naranpura Sports Complex is designed as an Olympic-standard venue, aiding Ahmedabad's central role in India's bid for the 2036 Olympics. The national junior championship will act as a preliminary test for this continental event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

