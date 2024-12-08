India's Anti-Drone Push: Securing Borders Against Unmanned Threats

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has declared that India will be forming a comprehensive anti-drone unit to better safeguard its borders. Speaking at the 60th Raising Day event for the Border Security Force (BSF), Shah emphasized the growing threat posed by unmanned aerial vehicles.

He highlighted the positive results of a recently tested laser-equipped anti-drone mechanism, noting an increase in drone neutralization efforts from 3% to 55% along the India-Pakistan border. This initiative forms part of a broader strategy involving various government branches and defense organizations.

Shah also underscored the Modi government's commitment to enhancing frontier infrastructure, which has seen the creation of numerous border posts and the construction of extensive road networks. The Vibrant Village Program aims to improve living conditions in border communities with a substantial budget allocation.

