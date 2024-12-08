Left Menu

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's Departure Sparks Moscow's Caution

The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's resignation and exit from the country. Assad ordered a peaceful power transition following negotiations, without Russian involvement. Moscow expressed concern over Syria's situation, urging non-violence and political solutions while maintaining high alert at Russian bases in Syria.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has announced that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has resigned and left the country, initiating a peaceful transfer of power. This decision follows negotiations with various conflict participants, though Russia did not participate in these talks.

Moscow expressed grave concern over the unfolding events in Syria, urging all involved parties to avoid violence and seek political resolutions. The Russian Federation maintains contact with all Syrian opposition groups, promoting a non-violent approach to governance issues.

Despite these developments, Russia has placed its military bases in Syria on high alert, though currently, they face no serious threat. The emphasis remains on stability and security amid Syria's ongoing crisis.

