New Leadership Takes Charge at Jammu Bar Association
The Jammu wing of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association has elected new office bearers. Nirmal Kotwal is the new president, aiming to restore lawyers' dignity and improve bench-bar relations. Other elected members include Baldev Singh as vice president and Pardeep Majotra as general secretary.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2024 17:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 17:38 IST
Nirmal Kotwal has been elected as the president of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu wing, pledging to enhance lawyer dignity and improve bench-bar relations.
The bar association's election took place at the High Court complex, with results announced shortly after midnight. Kotwal, securing 1,031 votes, defeated former president and BJP leader Abhniv Sharma.
Kotwal's presidency focuses on lawyers' welfare, advocating for housing projects and improved facilities. Vice President Baldev Singh emphasized the association's continued commitment to fighting for people's rights.
