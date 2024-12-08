Left Menu

Syrian Palaces Opened After Assad’s Ouster

Following the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, Syrians explored his palaces, with some taking furniture and ornaments. Videos showed people entering presidential estates, marking the end of Assad's reign with the rebels' occupation of Damascus, a pivotal moment in the prolonged civil conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 18:25 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 18:25 IST
Syrian Palaces Opened After Assad’s Ouster
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic turn of events, groups of Syrians explored the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad following his consequential ouster. Videos captured the public roaming through the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, taking photos, and appropriating various items as newfound souvenirs.

The scenes at the Muhajreen Palace were similar, where men and women traversed the luxurious marble floors and carried off objects amidst ransacked rooms. The overthrow signals a decisive end to Assad's prolonged regime.

With rebels seizing control of Damascus, Assad's escape marks a pivotal moment after 13 years of tumultuous war, reshaping the political landscape of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024