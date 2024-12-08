Syrian Palaces Opened After Assad’s Ouster

In a historic turn of events, groups of Syrians explored the palaces of President Bashar al-Assad following his consequential ouster. Videos captured the public roaming through the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace, taking photos, and appropriating various items as newfound souvenirs.

The scenes at the Muhajreen Palace were similar, where men and women traversed the luxurious marble floors and carried off objects amidst ransacked rooms. The overthrow signals a decisive end to Assad's prolonged regime.

With rebels seizing control of Damascus, Assad's escape marks a pivotal moment after 13 years of tumultuous war, reshaping the political landscape of the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)