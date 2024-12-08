In a historic turn of events, prisoners flooded out of Syrian jails on Sunday, celebrating their release as Bashar al-Assad's government crumbled. The regime's collapse marked the end of an era for its oppressive detention system, notorious worldwide.

Across Syria, joyous reunions unfolded as families embraced children, siblings, and spouses who had disappeared for years into the state's seemingly impenetrable gulag. Videos showed freed prisoners expressing disbelief and joy as they ran through Damascus streets, curious about the regime's downfall.

Reports of mass releases quickly spread, with accounts of Sednaya prison's women's block liberation highlighting the relief and lingering fear. Even as the insurgency gained momentum, families grappling with the loss of executed relatives found validation through leaked photographs illustrating systemic abuse.

