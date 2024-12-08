Supreme Court Urged to Clear Highway Blockades in Punjab Amidst Farmer Protests
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court requesting the removal of highway blockades in Punjab where farmers, led by Samyukta Kisan Morcha, have been protesting. The plea highlights the disruptions caused to traffic and emergency services, and alleges threats to national security.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has been petitioned to intervene in a growing crisis in Punjab, where farmer protests have led to prolonged blockades of national and state highways. According to the plea, the blockages pose significant challenges to movement, especially for emergency services.
The protests, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have created a tense standoff since February 13, after their march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces. The demonstrators have strategically blocked key border points between Punjab and Haryana.
The petition criticizes the indefinite nature of these protests, claiming they threaten national security by hindering Army movements and violate citizens' fundamental rights to free movement. The plea calls for immediate action to ensure highways remain open and accessible.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump's Key Picks for National Security Team
Trump Chooses Alex Wong for Deputy National Security Adviser Role
United Front: Trump's Transition Team Tackles National Security
Political Turmoil in the Philippines: Vice President's Alleged Threat Sparks National Security Investigation
Top Brass Convenes: DGP Conference Targets National Security