Supreme Court Urged to Clear Highway Blockades in Punjab Amidst Farmer Protests

The Supreme Court has been petitioned to intervene in a growing crisis in Punjab, where farmer protests have led to prolonged blockades of national and state highways. According to the plea, the blockages pose significant challenges to movement, especially for emergency services.

The protests, led by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, have created a tense standoff since February 13, after their march to Delhi was thwarted by security forces. The demonstrators have strategically blocked key border points between Punjab and Haryana.

The petition criticizes the indefinite nature of these protests, claiming they threaten national security by hindering Army movements and violate citizens' fundamental rights to free movement. The plea calls for immediate action to ensure highways remain open and accessible.

(With inputs from agencies.)