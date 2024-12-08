Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise for Change
Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, asserted that his party will fulfill its election promises in Jammu and Kashmir, urging voters to elect qualified candidates in upcoming elections. Criticizing divisive politics, he appealed for unity and addressed regional issues, emphasizing equality and development for all citizens.
Farooq Abdullah, the President of the National Conference, urged voters to be patient as he works to fulfill election promises made by his party in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a conference on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of unity and urged the electorate to choose qualified candidates, especially women, in upcoming elections.
Criticizing divisive tactics allegedly used by the BJP, Abdullah highlighted their efforts to separate communities by religion and region. He called for collective action to strengthen the nation, pointing out the disparities and issues faced by citizens across the region.
Abdullah also took a firm stance against corruption and unfulfilled promises, referencing controversial projects and decisions in the area. He assured the community that their concerns would be addressed, urging them to reject hate-driven politics and focus on development and equality for all.
