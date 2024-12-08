Left Menu

Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise for Change

Farooq Abdullah, President of the National Conference, asserted that his party will fulfill its election promises in Jammu and Kashmir, urging voters to elect qualified candidates in upcoming elections. Criticizing divisive politics, he appealed for unity and addressed regional issues, emphasizing equality and development for all citizens.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Reasi/Jammu | Updated: 08-12-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 21:24 IST
Farooq Abdullah's Vision for Jammu and Kashmir: A Promise for Change
Farooq Abdullah
  • Country:
  • India

Farooq Abdullah, the President of the National Conference, urged voters to be patient as he works to fulfill election promises made by his party in Jammu and Kashmir. Speaking at a conference on Sunday, he emphasized the importance of unity and urged the electorate to choose qualified candidates, especially women, in upcoming elections.

Criticizing divisive tactics allegedly used by the BJP, Abdullah highlighted their efforts to separate communities by religion and region. He called for collective action to strengthen the nation, pointing out the disparities and issues faced by citizens across the region.

Abdullah also took a firm stance against corruption and unfulfilled promises, referencing controversial projects and decisions in the area. He assured the community that their concerns would be addressed, urging them to reject hate-driven politics and focus on development and equality for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024