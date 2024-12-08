Cross-Border Crime Busted: Bangladeshi National Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Heist
Police in Uttar Pradesh apprehended a Bangladeshi national linked to a theft involving jewelry and cash. The accused, carrying a fake Aadhaar card, illegally entered India and robbed a locked house in Awas Vikas Colony. Returning from Nepal after selling the loot, he was caught planning another heist.
In a significant breakthrough, police in an Uttar Pradesh district have apprehended a Bangladeshi national accused of theft, recovering Rs 20,000 from his possession. The arrest followed an investigation into the robbery of jewelry and cash from a residence in Awas Vikas Colony, Kotwali Nagar.
Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal disclosed that the accused, Dalim from Chapainawabganj, Bangladesh, was detained near the railway station. Dalim possessed a counterfeit Aadhaar card, falsely indicating his West Bengal residency. He illegally entered India, staying in Howrah before traveling to Kanpur and Gonda.
Accused of breaking into a locked house for theft, Dalim sold the stolen goods in Nepal. Upon his return to Gonda, he intended to conduct another robbery. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act, officials confirmed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
