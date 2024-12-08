Cross-Border Crime Busted: Bangladeshi National Arrested in Uttar Pradesh Heist

In a significant breakthrough, police in an Uttar Pradesh district have apprehended a Bangladeshi national accused of theft, recovering Rs 20,000 from his possession. The arrest followed an investigation into the robbery of jewelry and cash from a residence in Awas Vikas Colony, Kotwali Nagar.

Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal disclosed that the accused, Dalim from Chapainawabganj, Bangladesh, was detained near the railway station. Dalim possessed a counterfeit Aadhaar card, falsely indicating his West Bengal residency. He illegally entered India, staying in Howrah before traveling to Kanpur and Gonda.

Accused of breaking into a locked house for theft, Dalim sold the stolen goods in Nepal. Upon his return to Gonda, he intended to conduct another robbery. A case has been filed under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Foreigners Act, officials confirmed.

