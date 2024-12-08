Left Menu

Revolution in Damascus: Assad's Palaces Opened to the Public

Following the sudden ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, Syrians explored his palaces, with many taking selfies and some taking items. The rebels seized control of Damascus, marking a pivotal moment in the Middle East. Assad fled, ending over a decade of civil war and his family's rule.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-12-2024 22:36 IST | Created: 08-12-2024 22:36 IST
Revolution in Damascus: Assad's Palaces Opened to the Public
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a historic turn of events, Syrians wandered freely through the once-guarded palaces of President Bashar al-Assad, capturing mementos and memories alike. The unexpected shift in power allowed citizens to explore the opulent halls, as furniture and artifacts were carried away amidst the jubilation.

Reuters footage revealed the surreal scenes at the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace and the Muhajreen Palace, as groups of men, women, and children roamed the lavish interiors. Although the insides varied from grand chandeliers to empty cabinets, the moment echoed the iconic downfall of Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

The Syrian rebels' victory in Damascus signifies the end of an era, with Assad fleeing to an undisclosed location. While Russia confirmed Assad's departure from Syria, the rebels celebrated their triumph, marking a dramatic close to the 13-year civil war that had gripped the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New York City

REFILE-UPDATE 4-Police believe gunman who killed insurance CEO has left New ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment vote

UPDATE 1-South Korea President Yoon to address nation ahead of impeachment v...

 Global
3
Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

Dominican Republic seizes 9.5 tons of cocaine, marking new record

 Global
4
Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information proves son alive

Mother of Austin Tice, journalist missing in Syria, says new information pro...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024