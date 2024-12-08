Revolution in Damascus: Assad's Palaces Opened to the Public

In a historic turn of events, Syrians wandered freely through the once-guarded palaces of President Bashar al-Assad, capturing mementos and memories alike. The unexpected shift in power allowed citizens to explore the opulent halls, as furniture and artifacts were carried away amidst the jubilation.

Reuters footage revealed the surreal scenes at the Al-Rawda Presidential Palace and the Muhajreen Palace, as groups of men, women, and children roamed the lavish interiors. Although the insides varied from grand chandeliers to empty cabinets, the moment echoed the iconic downfall of Saddam Hussein in Iraq.

The Syrian rebels' victory in Damascus signifies the end of an era, with Assad fleeing to an undisclosed location. While Russia confirmed Assad's departure from Syria, the rebels celebrated their triumph, marking a dramatic close to the 13-year civil war that had gripped the nation.

