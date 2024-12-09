Left Menu

Democracy Defies Authoritarian Wave in South Korea Amid Martial Law Crisis

Amid rising global authoritarianism, South Korea's democracy was tested as President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law. The effort to seize power was thwarted by popular support for democracy and decisive action by lawmakers. This underscores the importance of checks and balances in a democratic system.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2024 04:50 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 04:50 IST
Democracy Defies Authoritarian Wave in South Korea Amid Martial Law Crisis
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a world facing increasing authoritarianism, South Korea has emerged as a beacon of hope for democracy. The country's democratic institutions stood strong last week when President Yoon Suk Yeol declared martial law.

Utilizing armed troops and helicopters, Yoon sought to control the media, ban opposition, and stifle dissent. Legislators, however, acted swiftly, bypassing tanks and climbing fences to converge in the National Assembly. Their unanimous vote to cancel martial law was a striking display of democratic resolve.

This resolution underlines both the fragility and resilience of democracy in a polarized world. While some countries might have succumbed, South Korea's response demonstrated the power of unified public support and reinforced the significance of democratic checks and balances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024