Left Menu

Tragedy in Haiti: Elderly Killed in Witchcraft Accusation

At least 110 elderly people were killed in Haiti's Cite Soleil slum, allegedly targeted by a gang leader blaming them for his child's illness due to witchcraft, according to a human rights network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 06:56 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 06:56 IST
Tragedy in Haiti: Elderly Killed in Witchcraft Accusation

A tragic incident unfolded over the weekend in Haiti's Cite Soleil slum, where at least 110 elderly individuals tragically lost their lives.

The National Human Rights Defense Network reported that these victims were targeted by a gang leader who accused them of practicing witchcraft, which he believed was responsible for his child's illness.

All the deceased were over the age of 60, as confirmed by the rights group, shedding light on the vulnerabilities faced by the elderly in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024