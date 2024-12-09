Tragedy in Haiti: Elderly Killed in Witchcraft Accusation

A tragic incident unfolded over the weekend in Haiti's Cite Soleil slum, where at least 110 elderly individuals tragically lost their lives.

The National Human Rights Defense Network reported that these victims were targeted by a gang leader who accused them of practicing witchcraft, which he believed was responsible for his child's illness.

All the deceased were over the age of 60, as confirmed by the rights group, shedding light on the vulnerabilities faced by the elderly in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)