South Korea's Leadership in Crisis
President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea remains the commander in chief amidst political turmoil. After a failed attempt to impose martial law, Yoon faces growing pressure to resign. He has placed his trust in the ruling party to determine his future amidst rising calls for his resignation.
In the wake of growing political unrest, the South Korean defense ministry affirmed on Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol continues to serve as commander in chief.
The controversy erupted following President Yoon's unsuccessful move to implement martial law, which has led to heightened calls for his resignation from various factions.
Amidst the escalating tension, Yoon has expressed his reliance on the ruling party to decide his political fate, as calls for stepping down gain momentum.
