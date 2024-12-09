South Korea's Leadership in Crisis

In the wake of growing political unrest, the South Korean defense ministry affirmed on Monday that President Yoon Suk Yeol continues to serve as commander in chief.

The controversy erupted following President Yoon's unsuccessful move to implement martial law, which has led to heightened calls for his resignation from various factions.

Amidst the escalating tension, Yoon has expressed his reliance on the ruling party to decide his political fate, as calls for stepping down gain momentum.

