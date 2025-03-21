Left Menu

Russia’s Secret Hand: Influencing Serbia’s Political Crisis

The Serbian government has reportedly leaned on Russian spy services to counter ongoing anti-government protests highlighting corruption, especially after a fatal incident in Novi Sad. Russia's strategic influence, amid Serbia’s EU aspirations and ties with Moscow, raises geopolitical tensions and questions the reliability of Serbian leadership.

Updated: 21-03-2025 21:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Alexandar Vulin revealed on Friday that Russia's spy agencies have been aiding Belgrade in dealing with persistent anti-government protests. These remarks have prompted criticism, suggesting that the Serbian government has become increasingly reliant on Moscow's support.

The protests, backed by students, teachers, farmers, and workers, have been ongoing since a tragic roof collapse in Novi Sad last November resulted in 16 deaths, an incident protesters attribute to widespread corruption. Government critics believe Vulin's comments highlight the significance of Russian backing to the Serbian regime.

While President Aleksandar Vucic labels the protests as attempts at a 'color revolution,' accusing Western nations of interference, the protest leaders maintain their independence. Vulin has a history of pro-Russian stance and connections, having resigned from Serbia's Security and Information Agency after being sanctioned by the United States in 2023 for pro-Russian activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

