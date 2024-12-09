Left Menu

Delhi Schools on High Alert Amid Bomb Threats

Two private schools in Delhi, DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar, received bomb threats early Monday morning. Despite intense search operations by fire, police, and bomb detection teams, no suspicious items have been found yet, as further investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 08:03 IST
In a tense start to the week, two private schools in Delhi reported bomb threats early Monday morning, as confirmed by officials from the Delhi Fire Service (DFS).

Emergency calls were received from DPS RK Puram at 7:06 am and GD Goenka Paschim Vihar at 6:15 am, prompting an immediate response from bomb detection teams, a dog squad, and local police.

Despite a thorough search operation, no suspicious items have been discovered at either location, although authorities have stated that further checks are being conducted as a precautionary measure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

