South Korea's Legal Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol Probe Intensifies

In a significant development in South Korea, investigators have been instructed to consider a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes as part of an ongoing probe into his fleeting martial law declaration.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Oh Dong-woon, the chief prosecutor for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, highlighted the investigative efforts underway. The office is one of the several law enforcement agencies, including public prosecutors and police, examining the circumstances surrounding President Yoon's martial law decree.

Despite the considerations, Oh confirmed that no travel ban has been enacted as of yet, indicating that the decision remains under review as the probe progresses.

