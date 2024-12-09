Left Menu

South Korea's Legal Storm: Yoon Suk Yeol Probe Intensifies

South Korean authorities are considering a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol amid an investigation into his brief martial law decree. The Corruption Investigation Office, led by Oh Dong-woon, is spearheading the probe. The decision about the travel ban remains pending while investigations continue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 09-12-2024 11:36 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 11:36 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a significant development in South Korea, investigators have been instructed to consider a travel ban on President Yoon Suk Yeol. This comes as part of an ongoing probe into his fleeting martial law declaration.

Speaking at a parliamentary hearing on Monday, Oh Dong-woon, the chief prosecutor for the Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials, highlighted the investigative efforts underway. The office is one of the several law enforcement agencies, including public prosecutors and police, examining the circumstances surrounding President Yoon's martial law decree.

Despite the considerations, Oh confirmed that no travel ban has been enacted as of yet, indicating that the decision remains under review as the probe progresses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

