Fadnavis Aims to Restore Order in Vidhan Bhavan
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis highlighted the need for better crowd management in the Vidhan Bhavan, comparing the current situation to a 'bazaar'. He expressed concerns over how crowding impacts the functioning of the legislative assembly and called for reinvigorating political dialogue.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis emphasized the urgent need for effective crowd management in the Vidhan Bhavan during a legislative assembly meeting on Monday. He voiced concerns that the premises were beginning to resemble a 'bazaar', which could impede the House's operations.
Fadnavis questioned the practicality of legislative proceedings if the Vidhan Bhavan continued to be overcrowded. He pointed out that while elected officials often visit the Bhavan with supporters, the excessive gatherings sometimes restrict entry into various chambers.
Furthermore, Fadnavis lamented the noticeable decline in political dialogue within the assembly, urging members to work towards enhancing it. He stressed the importance of maintaining a balance between open access and efficient governance to ensure smooth legislative processes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Mahayuti leaders and BJP leadership will decide who will be Maharashtra's next chief minister: BJP state unit chief Bawankule.
Historic Shift: Maharashtra's Legislative Assembly Without Opposition Leader
Maharashtra's Chief Ministerial Succession: Shinde's Resignation Amid Mahayuti Victory
Chief Minister M K Stalin Inaugurates Revamped Tourist Spots and Registrar Offices in Tamil Nadu
Suspense Over Maharashtra's Next Chief Ministerial Appointment