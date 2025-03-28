Kerala's Chief Minister Advocates Stronger Student Police Cadet Role in Anti-Drug Drive

The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has underscored the vital role of Student Police Cadets (SPC) in the state's anti-drug initiatives within schools.

During a recent meeting, Vijayan emphasized the need for a robust action plan to enhance the SPC scheme. The plan involves leveraging police and excise officials as school-level trainers. Experts from key educational and governmental bodies are tasked with developing this initiative.

The Chief Minister also prioritized extending the SPC scheme to all public schools by utilizing welfare funds from various public sector and corporate organizations. Additionally, he stressed the importance of including schools from coastal and backward areas and revising the training manual to improve efficiency.

