Kerala's Chief Minister Advocates Stronger Student Police Cadet Role in Anti-Drug Drive

Kerala's Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizes the effective use of Student Police Cadets (SPC) in schools' anti-drug campaigns. He directs the development of a comprehensive action plan involving various experts and institutions, prioritizing schools in coastal and backward areas. The scheme aims for widespread implementation using public sector funds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 28-03-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 21:26 IST
The Kerala Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, has underscored the vital role of Student Police Cadets (SPC) in the state's anti-drug initiatives within schools.

During a recent meeting, Vijayan emphasized the need for a robust action plan to enhance the SPC scheme. The plan involves leveraging police and excise officials as school-level trainers. Experts from key educational and governmental bodies are tasked with developing this initiative.

The Chief Minister also prioritized extending the SPC scheme to all public schools by utilizing welfare funds from various public sector and corporate organizations. Additionally, he stressed the importance of including schools from coastal and backward areas and revising the training manual to improve efficiency.

