Bomb Threat Sparks Chaos in Delhi Schools

In a chilling turn of events, approximately 40 schools across Delhi were thrown into pandemonium following a bomb threat received via email Monday morning. The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of USD 30,000, sparking immediate responses from law enforcement and emergency services.

Prominent institutions, including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka, suspended classes and sent students home as a precautionary measure. Bomb detection teams, fire officials, local police, and dog squads conducted thorough searches but reported no suspicious findings as of 9:30 am.

The email, sent by 'scottielanza@gmail.com', arrived at the schools after they had closed for the day, adding to the anxiety. A similar threat targeted over 200 schools and government facilities in May, with the case unsolved due to the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

(With inputs from agencies.)