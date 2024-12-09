Left Menu

Bomb Threat Sparks Chaos in Delhi Schools

On a Monday morning, around 40 schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, demanding USD 30,000. Prominent schools shut down as police, fire services, and bomb squads swiftly responded, finding nothing suspicious. Operations continue as authorities investigate the anonymous sender behind the threatening email.

Updated: 09-12-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:14 IST
In a chilling turn of events, approximately 40 schools across Delhi were thrown into pandemonium following a bomb threat received via email Monday morning. The anonymous sender demanded a ransom of USD 30,000, sparking immediate responses from law enforcement and emergency services.

Prominent institutions, including DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka, suspended classes and sent students home as a precautionary measure. Bomb detection teams, fire officials, local police, and dog squads conducted thorough searches but reported no suspicious findings as of 9:30 am.

The email, sent by 'scottielanza@gmail.com', arrived at the schools after they had closed for the day, adding to the anxiety. A similar threat targeted over 200 schools and government facilities in May, with the case unsolved due to the use of a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

(With inputs from agencies.)

