Controversy and Delay: The Shahi Jama Masjid Survey Report

The anticipated survey report of Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal faced an unexpected delay after the advocate commissioner Ramesh Singh Raghav cited ill health, requesting a 15-day extension. This comes amid ongoing legal disputes surrounding the historical context of the mosque.

The plea, filed by the Hindu side, claims that the mosque was constructed by Mughal emperor Babur in 1526, following the demolition of a temple. Tensions escalated with the locals clashing with security forces during a second survey round, resulting in casualties.

Advocate Zafar Ali, representing the Muslim side, highlighted that the proceedings would advance only after pending high court and Supreme Court decisions, following a Supreme Court directive halting trial court actions and urging peace in Sambhal.

