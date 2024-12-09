Left Menu

Iran's Strategic Shift: Engaging Syria's New Leadership

Iran has established a direct line of communication with Syria's new rebel leadership after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad. This move aims to stabilize relations and prevent regional hostilities, following the Assad regime's fall and the rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:15 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:36 IST
Bashar al-Assad Image Credit: kremlin.ru

Iran has made a significant diplomatic maneuver by opening direct communication with rebels in Syria's new leadership. This development follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Iran's former ally, marking a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern politics.

The rapid rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militia alliance led by a former al-Qaeda affiliate, represents one of the most significant geopolitical changes in decades. Assad's fall has unseated a key regional partner for both Iran and Russia.

In light of these events, and with Donald Trump's impending return to the White House, Iran is engaging with Syria's new leaders to stabilize relations and prevent further regional tensions, according to a senior Iranian official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

