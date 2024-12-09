Iran's Strategic Shift: Engaging Syria's New Leadership

Iran has made a significant diplomatic maneuver by opening direct communication with rebels in Syria's new leadership. This development follows the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, Iran's former ally, marking a dramatic shift in Middle Eastern politics.

The rapid rise of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a militia alliance led by a former al-Qaeda affiliate, represents one of the most significant geopolitical changes in decades. Assad's fall has unseated a key regional partner for both Iran and Russia.

In light of these events, and with Donald Trump's impending return to the White House, Iran is engaging with Syria's new leaders to stabilize relations and prevent further regional tensions, according to a senior Iranian official.

(With inputs from agencies.)