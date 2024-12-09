Left Menu

Australia Secures Veto Rights Over Nauru's Foreign Deals

Australia has secured a multimillion-dollar agreement with Nauru, granting it veto rights over the Pacific nation's foreign deals, including those with China. In exchange for $89 million in funding, Nauru agrees to let Australia approve third-country engagements in its security, banking, and telecom sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Melbourne | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:33 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:44 IST
Australia Secures Veto Rights Over Nauru's Foreign Deals
dollar and yen Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Australia

On Monday, Australia announced a multimillion-dollar pact with Nauru, allowing it veto power over the island nation's external agreements, notably with China.

Under this treaty, which takes effect next year, Australia will provide AU$ 140 million ($89 million) over five years to aid Nauru's 12,000 residents. This includes AU$ 40 million ($26 million) dedicated to enhancing policing and security. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Nauru President David Adeang emphasized the treaty's significance in a joint statement, highlighting how intertwined their nations' security interests are.

The deal resembles a recent agreement with Tuvalu, another Pacific island nation. It's a strategic move to counter China's growing influence in the region, especially after its 2022 security agreement with the Solomon Islands, raising fears of a Chinese naval presence in the South Pacific. Under the agreement, Nauru will keep an Australian bank, with the Commonwealth Bank of Australia set to open next year, reinforcing economic stability and mutual security for Nauru.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024