Left Menu

Constitutional Loyalty Over Political Allegiance: A Call for Reform

Former IPS Officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar advocates for police loyalty to the Constitution, highlighting officer shortages and long working hours. She criticizes corruption and encounter killings, urging systemic reforms for improved governance. Borwankar donates her award to the Police Foundation of India, emphasizing the need for data-driven decisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:49 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:49 IST
Constitutional Loyalty Over Political Allegiance: A Call for Reform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a compelling address, former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar underscored the necessity for police officers to prioritize allegiance to the Constitution over political leaders. Speaking at the Anant Bhalerao Memorial Award ceremony, Borwankar highlighted critical issues plaguing the policing system in India.

Borwankar pointed to severe staffing shortages, with only 153 officers per lakh against an ideal 220, resulting in overworked personnel logging 11-hour shifts without proper rest. She argued that such conditions undermine effective crime detection and criticized the deficit of judges, which stands at 21 per 10 lakh population instead of the recommended 50.

Raising concerns about increasing corruption within the force, Borwankar reminisced about earlier days when corrupt officers were few. She also denounced encounter killings, referencing the Badlapur incident, and stressed the importance of data collection for informed decision-making. In a gesture of commitment, Borwankar donated her award to the Police Foundation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024