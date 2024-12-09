Constitutional Loyalty Over Political Allegiance: A Call for Reform

In a compelling address, former IPS officer Meeran Chadha Borwankar underscored the necessity for police officers to prioritize allegiance to the Constitution over political leaders. Speaking at the Anant Bhalerao Memorial Award ceremony, Borwankar highlighted critical issues plaguing the policing system in India.

Borwankar pointed to severe staffing shortages, with only 153 officers per lakh against an ideal 220, resulting in overworked personnel logging 11-hour shifts without proper rest. She argued that such conditions undermine effective crime detection and criticized the deficit of judges, which stands at 21 per 10 lakh population instead of the recommended 50.

Raising concerns about increasing corruption within the force, Borwankar reminisced about earlier days when corrupt officers were few. She also denounced encounter killings, referencing the Badlapur incident, and stressed the importance of data collection for informed decision-making. In a gesture of commitment, Borwankar donated her award to the Police Foundation of India.

(With inputs from agencies.)