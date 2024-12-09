Left Menu

Syrian Rebels Raise Flag Over Moscow Embassy

The three-starred Syrian rebel flag now flies over the Syrian embassy in Moscow. This follows reports that rebel forces have taken control in Damascus, signaling the end of the Assad family's nearly six-decade rule. Bashar al-Assad, along with his family, is reportedly in Moscow.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 09-12-2024 13:53 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 13:53 IST
Syrian Rebels Raise Flag Over Moscow Embassy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

In a significant shift of power, the three-starred flag of the Syrian rebel groups has been hoisted above the Syrian embassy building in Moscow, as observed by a Reuters correspondent on Monday.

Russian news outlets reported on Sunday that Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow following the unopposed entry of rebel fighters into Damascus, marking the dissolution of almost 60 years of Assad family dominance.

These events come amid a turbulent backdrop as the rebel forces make strategic moves, demonstrating their growing influence and challenging the established status quo in Syria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024