In a significant shift of power, the three-starred flag of the Syrian rebel groups has been hoisted above the Syrian embassy building in Moscow, as observed by a Reuters correspondent on Monday.

Russian news outlets reported on Sunday that Bashar al-Assad and his family were in Moscow following the unopposed entry of rebel fighters into Damascus, marking the dissolution of almost 60 years of Assad family dominance.

These events come amid a turbulent backdrop as the rebel forces make strategic moves, demonstrating their growing influence and challenging the established status quo in Syria.

