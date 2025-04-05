Himachal's Power Play: Regularisation and Renewable Takeovers

In a comprehensive meeting, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made crucial decisions impacting employment, energy, and healthcare. The services of contractual employees will be regularised, strengthening job security for many in the state.

The cabinet approved the takeover of major hydroelectric projects from SJVNL and NHPC, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy. This move supports the government policy of boosting royalty returns, aiming to realign resources effectively over the next 40 years.

Healthcare advancements were also approved, including new critical care facilities and public health labs. In transportation, the cabinet decided on setting up 402 new EV charging stations statewide, aligning with efforts to promote electric vehicle adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)