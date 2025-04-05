Himachal's Power Play: Regularisation and Renewable Takeovers
The Himachal Pradesh cabinet announced significant decisions, including regularising contractual employees, acquiring hydroelectric projects, upgrading healthcare facilities, and promoting electric vehicle infrastructure. These moves aim to enhance public service, boost the economy, and align with sustainable energy goals.
- Country:
- India
In a comprehensive meeting, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made crucial decisions impacting employment, energy, and healthcare. The services of contractual employees will be regularised, strengthening job security for many in the state.
The cabinet approved the takeover of major hydroelectric projects from SJVNL and NHPC, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy. This move supports the government policy of boosting royalty returns, aiming to realign resources effectively over the next 40 years.
Healthcare advancements were also approved, including new critical care facilities and public health labs. In transportation, the cabinet decided on setting up 402 new EV charging stations statewide, aligning with efforts to promote electric vehicle adoption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Himachal
- regularisation
- hydroelectric
- energy
- healthcare
- SJVNL
- NHPC
- EV
- charging stations
- employment
ALSO READ
President Murmu Addresses 49th Convocation of AIIMS New Delhi: Celebrates Achievements, Calls for Innovation and Inclusive Healthcare
Healthcare Headlines: CDC Leadership, Drug Approvals, and Market Movements
Apollo Hospitals Launches 'Seniors First': A New Dawn for Elderly Healthcare
Healthcare AI lags in real settings despite strong trial results; new framework bridges gap
Tragic Loss Exposes Illicit Healthcare Practices