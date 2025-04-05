Left Menu

Himachal's Power Play: Regularisation and Renewable Takeovers

The Himachal Pradesh cabinet announced significant decisions, including regularising contractual employees, acquiring hydroelectric projects, upgrading healthcare facilities, and promoting electric vehicle infrastructure. These moves aim to enhance public service, boost the economy, and align with sustainable energy goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-04-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 20:36 IST
Himachal's Power Play: Regularisation and Renewable Takeovers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a comprehensive meeting, the Himachal Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made crucial decisions impacting employment, energy, and healthcare. The services of contractual employees will be regularised, strengthening job security for many in the state.

The cabinet approved the takeover of major hydroelectric projects from SJVNL and NHPC, underscoring its commitment to sustainable energy. This move supports the government policy of boosting royalty returns, aiming to realign resources effectively over the next 40 years.

Healthcare advancements were also approved, including new critical care facilities and public health labs. In transportation, the cabinet decided on setting up 402 new EV charging stations statewide, aligning with efforts to promote electric vehicle adoption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025