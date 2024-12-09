Left Menu

Turkey's Role in Syria's Rebirth: A New Chapter

Turkey is committed to facilitating the safe return of Syrian migrants and aiding in Syria's reconstruction post-Assad. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Turkey's aspiration for a harmonious new Syria, pledging support to Syrians and readiness to assist in their southern neighbor's transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  Turkey
  • Turkey

Turkey is dedicated to the safe repatriation of Syrian migrants and the nation's reconstruction following the anticipated removal of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking to Turkish ambassadors, Fidan expressed Turkey's vision for a reimagined Syria that coexists peacefully with its neighbors. He affirmed Ankara's readiness to support this vision by standing with the Syrians as they turn a new page in Damascus.

Fidan highlighted Turkey's commitment to assisting its southern neighbor in achieving stability and harmony, ensuring a collaborative future for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

