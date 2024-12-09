Turkey's Role in Syria's Rebirth: A New Chapter
Turkey is committed to facilitating the safe return of Syrian migrants and aiding in Syria's reconstruction post-Assad. Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized Turkey's aspiration for a harmonious new Syria, pledging support to Syrians and readiness to assist in their southern neighbor's transformation.
Turkey is dedicated to the safe repatriation of Syrian migrants and the nation's reconstruction following the anticipated removal of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.
Speaking to Turkish ambassadors, Fidan expressed Turkey's vision for a reimagined Syria that coexists peacefully with its neighbors. He affirmed Ankara's readiness to support this vision by standing with the Syrians as they turn a new page in Damascus.
Fidan highlighted Turkey's commitment to assisting its southern neighbor in achieving stability and harmony, ensuring a collaborative future for the region.
