Turkey's Role in Syria's Rebirth: A New Chapter

Turkey is dedicated to the safe repatriation of Syrian migrants and the nation's reconstruction following the anticipated removal of President Bashar al-Assad by rebel forces, according to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

Speaking to Turkish ambassadors, Fidan expressed Turkey's vision for a reimagined Syria that coexists peacefully with its neighbors. He affirmed Ankara's readiness to support this vision by standing with the Syrians as they turn a new page in Damascus.

Fidan highlighted Turkey's commitment to assisting its southern neighbor in achieving stability and harmony, ensuring a collaborative future for the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)