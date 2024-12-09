Left Menu

Delhi's Schools Under Siege: Bomb Threat Sparks Citywide Panic

Around 40 prominent schools in Delhi received a bomb threat via email, demanding USD 30,000. This spurred a multi-agency investigation, yet no suspicious objects were discovered. Authorities urged calm among parents, as similar threats have troubled the city before, instigating a prompt school closure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:27 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday morning, approximately 40 schools across Delhi faced a serious bomb threat, compelling authorities to launch an extensive investigation. Sent through email, the threat demanded USD 30,000, though a search yielded no suspicious findings, police officials confirmed.

The targeted schools included renowned institutions such as DPS RK Puram and GD Goenka. In response to the threat, classes were suspended, and students were sent home for safety. Police and fire services, along with bomb detection squads, swiftly examined the campuses but reported no threatening items found.

The threat, sent from the email address scottielanza@gmail.com, claimed responsibility on behalf of the group 'KNR.' Despite assurances of safety from officials, the incident mirrored past threats that plagued Delhi earlier this year, which remain unresolved due to concealment by VPN usage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

