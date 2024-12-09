Left Menu

China and South Korea Boost Trade Pact Discussions

China and South Korea aim to expedite their free trade pact talks to enhance cooperation in industrial and supply chains. Officials from both countries met in Seoul to discuss implementing the pact's next phase effectively. The focus is on high-quality execution and deepening bilateral economic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:31 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:40 IST
China and South Korea Boost Trade Pact Discussions
Representative Image Image Credit:

China and South Korea have committed to fast-tracking discussions on phase two of their free trade agreement, following a meeting between their respective commerce officials in Seoul. The Chinese commerce ministry announced the push for accelerated talks in hopes of fostering stronger economic ties.

During the meeting, representatives from both nations emphasized the importance of high-quality implementation of the current pact. They expressed a mutual interest in advancing cooperation on industrial and supply chains, which is considered crucial for the ongoing economic partnership.

According to official notes released by China's ministry, the dialogue represents a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations and securing mutual economic growth through strategic collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024