China and South Korea Boost Trade Pact Discussions

China and South Korea have committed to fast-tracking discussions on phase two of their free trade agreement, following a meeting between their respective commerce officials in Seoul. The Chinese commerce ministry announced the push for accelerated talks in hopes of fostering stronger economic ties.

During the meeting, representatives from both nations emphasized the importance of high-quality implementation of the current pact. They expressed a mutual interest in advancing cooperation on industrial and supply chains, which is considered crucial for the ongoing economic partnership.

According to official notes released by China's ministry, the dialogue represents a significant step towards bolstering bilateral relations and securing mutual economic growth through strategic collaboration.

