In a major development, Russia's Federal Security Service disclosed the detention of 11 individuals linked to an international scam network.

This organized criminal group allegedly ran call centers masquerading as investment firms, defrauding citizens across the EU, the UK, Canada, and other nations. The group reportedly operated under the influence of David Kezerashvili, a former Georgian Defence Minister, who is currently evading authorities in London.

Kezerashvili, defense minister from 2006 to 2008 under then-president Mikheil Saakashvili, has yet to comment on the accusations. Additionally, an Israeli-Georgian citizen is wanted for disseminating threatening messages in Russia.

