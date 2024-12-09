Left Menu

Global Scam Network Exposed: Former Georgian Official Implicated

Russia's Federal Security Service announced the detention of 11 employees linked to a global scam network. The operation, allegedly led by former Georgian Defence Minister David Kezerashvili, targeted citizens in various countries. Kezerashvili, who is hiding in London, has not commented on the allegations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 14:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 14:41 IST
In a major development, Russia's Federal Security Service disclosed the detention of 11 individuals linked to an international scam network.

This organized criminal group allegedly ran call centers masquerading as investment firms, defrauding citizens across the EU, the UK, Canada, and other nations. The group reportedly operated under the influence of David Kezerashvili, a former Georgian Defence Minister, who is currently evading authorities in London.

Kezerashvili, defense minister from 2006 to 2008 under then-president Mikheil Saakashvili, has yet to comment on the accusations. Additionally, an Israeli-Georgian citizen is wanted for disseminating threatening messages in Russia.

