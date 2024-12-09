Mentally Unstable Man Causes Chaos at Tonk Police Station
A mentally unstable man allegedly manhandled a constable outside a police station in Tonk, Rajasthan. The incident occurred when the man visited the station to inquire about a court document. Following the altercation, he was taken inside the station and later released to his family members.
In a disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, a mentally unstable man allegedly assaulted a police constable outside the Kotwali police station, officials reported on Monday.
The altercation began when the man arrived at the station to inquire about a court document, leading to a confrontation with the constable, according to Station House Officer Bhanwarlal.
The man, identified as mentally unstable, became aggressive and manhandled the constable before being restrained and taken into custody at the station. His family was later contacted, and he was released into their care, the SHO confirmed.
