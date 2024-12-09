Left Menu

Mentally Unstable Man Causes Chaos at Tonk Police Station

A mentally unstable man allegedly manhandled a constable outside a police station in Tonk, Rajasthan. The incident occurred when the man visited the station to inquire about a court document. Following the altercation, he was taken inside the station and later released to his family members.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:05 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:05 IST
Mentally Unstable Man Causes Chaos at Tonk Police Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, a mentally unstable man allegedly assaulted a police constable outside the Kotwali police station, officials reported on Monday.

The altercation began when the man arrived at the station to inquire about a court document, leading to a confrontation with the constable, according to Station House Officer Bhanwarlal.

The man, identified as mentally unstable, became aggressive and manhandled the constable before being restrained and taken into custody at the station. His family was later contacted, and he was released into their care, the SHO confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Business Training: Digital Challenges and In-Person Advantages for Women

How Coffee Sector Reforms Enhanced Academic Performance in Rural Rwanda

Armenia's Development Blueprint: Tax Reforms and Educational Equity for Growth

Rainfall Extremes and Child Health: The Role of Targeted Climate Policies in Bangladesh

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024