Mentally Unstable Man Causes Chaos at Tonk Police Station

In a disturbing incident in Rajasthan's Tonk district, a mentally unstable man allegedly assaulted a police constable outside the Kotwali police station, officials reported on Monday.

The altercation began when the man arrived at the station to inquire about a court document, leading to a confrontation with the constable, according to Station House Officer Bhanwarlal.

The man, identified as mentally unstable, became aggressive and manhandled the constable before being restrained and taken into custody at the station. His family was later contacted, and he was released into their care, the SHO confirmed.

