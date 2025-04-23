Left Menu

Constables Suspended for Alleged Bribe Assault in Mumbai Restaurant

Two constables in Mumbai were suspended following accusations of assaulting a restaurant employee who refused to pay a bribe. The officers had allegedly coerced a cobbler into collecting bribes from local businesses. Further investigation is ongoing, although no formal report has been filed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-04-2025 18:57 IST | Created: 23-04-2025 18:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a development that raises questions about police conduct, two constables in south Mumbai have been suspended after allegedly assaulting a restaurant employee who refused to pay them a bribe, an official stated on Tuesday.

Identified as Satyanarayan Sambhaji Shinde and Sandeep Maruti Koli, the constables allegedly entered a Girgaon restaurant around midnight on April 8. The duo, attached to LT Marg police station, had reportedly instructed a street cobbler to collect 'hafta' or bribe from local businesses, including pan vendors and restaurants.

On April 7, when the cobbler visited the hotel to collect Rs 100 and the request was denied, the constables allegedly forced staff to open the establishment around midnight the following day. They took the employees to the police station under the pretense of imposing a 'fine', during which Ali Akbar Sharif Shaikh was allegedly beaten with a baton. Following initial inquiries, both officers have been suspended pending further investigation, but no First Information Report has been filed, the official confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

