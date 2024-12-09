Delhi Authorities Fined for Green Norm Violations

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has levied fines on two major civic bodies in the city for negligence in environmental safeguarding. The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) face penalties of INR 1 lakh each for failing to adhere to green norms and regulations.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) directed the DPCC to impose these fines after identifying breaches, particularly due to heavy vehicular movement causing air and noise pollution in South Delhi's Vasant Kunj. The tribunal acted on a plea that highlighted illegal dumping of construction debris by dumper trucks destined for warehouses in nearby Rangpuri village.

Despite reminders, both the MCD's Najafgarh Zone Deputy Commissioner and DDA's concerned superintending engineer have yet to remit the penalties. The issue underscores continuing environmental governance challenges in India's capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)