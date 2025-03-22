Delhi's Rotational Nomination: Ensuring Every MLA Gets Their Turn in MCD

In a strategic announcement on Saturday, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta declared that 14 nominated MLAs will serve a rotational one-year term in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). This system ensures each legislator gets a chance to represent their interests within the MCD.

The nominated MLAs, comprising 11 members from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and three from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), are set to vote in the upcoming April elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor. Among the BJP's nominees are Anil Sharma and Chandan Choudhary, while Pravesh Ratn and others represent the AAP.

Highlighting recent political dynamics, the AAP secured a narrow victory in the November 2024 mayoral election. The BJP, bolstered by its recent assembly poll triumph, seeks to establish a stronghold in the Mayor's office, aspiring for what it terms a 'triple-engine government' in Delhi.

Meanwhile, Gupta addressed a pressing administrative issue in his letter to Chief Secretary Dharmendra, urging respect for elected representatives. He emphasized zero tolerance for neglect, following reports of government officers disregarding communications from assembly members.

