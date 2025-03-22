Federal Agents Shift Focus: Immigration Enforcement Takes Center Stage

Federal agents traditionally focused on child abuse and drug trafficking are now redirecting efforts toward immigration enforcement, a strategic shift under President Trump's administration.

With this move, agents specializing in financial crimes and terrorism are reassigned to tackle illegal immigration, reorienting crime-fighting priorities toward deportation efforts.

The transition has sparked criticism, claimed to compromise public safety by directing resources away from critical criminal investigations. It also raised questions about the legality and efficacy of the policies implemented amidst heightened partisan divisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)