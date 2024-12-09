Tragic End: Religious Coercion Claims Life

A tragic incident unfolded in Potiadih village under Arjuni police station limits, as a 30-year-old man was found hanging from the ceiling of his home. Police identified the deceased as Linesh Sahu and are investigating claims linking his death to coercion by his in-laws for religious conversion.

Sahu had updated his WhatsApp status before committing suicide, alleging harassment from his wife and her family. He expressed profound distress over their attempts to force him to change his religion, according to the police report. Sahu had also sent the message to his brother-in-law early on December 7, shortly before his death.

In connection to this incident, authorities have arrested four individuals, including Sahu's wife, Karuna, and her immediate family members for abetment of suicide. A search for a younger family member, also implicated, is ongoing, as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)