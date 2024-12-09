Uncertain Dawn: Syria's New Chapter After Assad

On Monday, Syrians awoke to the dawning of a hopeful yet uncertain future as rebels seized control of Damascus, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. This pivotal moment follows 13 years of civil war and over half a century of Assad family rule.

Damascus remained calm post-curfew, imposing a quiet tension across the city. The streets, mainly populated by rebels, echoed the recent rapid advance from Idlib, driven by a coalition including the former al Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The fall of Damascus symbolizes a critical turning point for the Middle East.

The end of Assad's regime could pave the way for millions of refugees to return, altering regional power balances. Countries like Turkey and Israel may gain influence, while the challenge of managing Sunni militant groups post-Assad remains. HTS, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, aims to reshape Syria's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)