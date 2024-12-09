Left Menu

Uncertain Dawn: Syria's New Chapter After Assad

Syrians wake to a new era as rebels take Damascus, sending President Assad fleeing to Russia. The fall marks a shift in the Middle East, ending a long-standing civil war. The world watches as Syria's future unfolds amid complex power dynamics involving Iran, Russia, Turkey, and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-12-2024 15:57 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Syrians awoke to the dawning of a hopeful yet uncertain future as rebels seized control of Damascus, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. This pivotal moment follows 13 years of civil war and over half a century of Assad family rule.

Damascus remained calm post-curfew, imposing a quiet tension across the city. The streets, mainly populated by rebels, echoed the recent rapid advance from Idlib, driven by a coalition including the former al Qaeda affiliate, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The fall of Damascus symbolizes a critical turning point for the Middle East.

The end of Assad's regime could pave the way for millions of refugees to return, altering regional power balances. Countries like Turkey and Israel may gain influence, while the challenge of managing Sunni militant groups post-Assad remains. HTS, led by Ahmed al-Sharaa, aims to reshape Syria's future.

