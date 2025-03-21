Left Menu

Telangana's Caste Survey: Insights and Analysis by Expert Working Group

The Independent Expert Working Group in Telangana held its first meeting to review the state's caste survey. Chaired by retired Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the group assessed the survey's methodology and findings. Sub-groups will analyze specific domains, with next meeting scheduled for April 7, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 21-03-2025 08:43 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 08:43 IST
Telangana's Caste Survey: Insights and Analysis by Expert Working Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), appointed by the Telangana Government, commenced its examination of the state's caste survey with an inaugural meeting on March 20.

Held at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad, the meeting was led by chairman Justice (retired) Sudarshan Reddy, with key members like vice chairman Kancha Ilaiah and convenor Praveen Chakravarthy in attendance.

A presentation detailing the survey's methodology and preliminary results was given by A Durishetty, Hyderabad Collector. The IEWG lauded the survey's scientific approach and discussed various frameworks for deeper analysis. Sub-groups will be established to focus on different areas, reconvening on April 7, 2025, to integrate their findings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025