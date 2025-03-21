Telangana's Caste Survey: Insights and Analysis by Expert Working Group
The Independent Expert Working Group in Telangana held its first meeting to review the state's caste survey. Chaired by retired Justice Sudarshan Reddy, the group assessed the survey's methodology and findings. Sub-groups will analyze specific domains, with next meeting scheduled for April 7, 2025.
- Country:
- India
The Independent Expert Working Group (IEWG), appointed by the Telangana Government, commenced its examination of the state's caste survey with an inaugural meeting on March 20.
Held at the MCR HRD Institute in Hyderabad, the meeting was led by chairman Justice (retired) Sudarshan Reddy, with key members like vice chairman Kancha Ilaiah and convenor Praveen Chakravarthy in attendance.
A presentation detailing the survey's methodology and preliminary results was given by A Durishetty, Hyderabad Collector. The IEWG lauded the survey's scientific approach and discussed various frameworks for deeper analysis. Sub-groups will be established to focus on different areas, reconvening on April 7, 2025, to integrate their findings.
(With inputs from agencies.)
