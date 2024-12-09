A New Dawn: Damascus at the Crossroads After Assad's Fall
Damascus is experiencing a significant transition after rebels took over the capital, leading to the departure of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia. The end of Assad's regime marks the conclusion of a long and destructive civil war, opening up possibilities for reconciliation and rebuilding in Syria.
On Monday, Damascus awoke to a new reality after rebels seized control of the capital, prompting President Bashar al-Assad to flee to Russia. This pivotal development closes a chapter of 13 years of civil war, ending over 50 years of Assad's family's rule.
Firdous Omar, a fighter from Idlib, expressed relief and hope as he prepared to transition from combat to civilian life. He emphasized the rebels' aim of returning governance to state and security forces.
The swift victory of the militia alliance, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, signifies a generational shift, potentially allowing millions of refugees to return and reshaping power dynamics across the Middle East.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Damascus
- Assad
- rebels
- Syria
- civil war
- refugees
- Middle East
- Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
- Iran
- Russia
ALSO READ
Landlords Face Legal Action for Housing Undocumented Rohingya Refugees in Jammu
IGF Middle East & Africa 2024: Crafting 'Limitless Horizons' in Dubai
Crackdown on Rohingya Refugees in Jammu: Landlords Face Legal Action
Kia India Sets Sights on Middle East and Africa for Export Expansion
UNHCR Appeals for Greater Support as Refugees Begin Returning to Central African Republic