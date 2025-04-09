Left Menu

Pakistan's Expulsion of Afghan Refugees Surges Amidst Crackdown

Pakistan has deported over 8,000 Afghan refugees following a deadline for voluntary return. The initiative targets Afghan Citizen Card holders, with operations mainly in Punjab. With future plans to deport 100,000 illegal residents, the effort continues nationwide as authorities intensify deportation of Afghans lacking valid documentation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 09-04-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 22:30 IST
Pakistan's Expulsion of Afghan Refugees Surges Amidst Crackdown
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan has intensified its efforts to expel Afghan refugees, deporting over 8,000 individuals following the expiration of a deadline for their voluntary return, officials reported on Wednesday. The measure targets Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders as part of a broader initiative launched in September 2023 to remove illegal residents.

Since April 1, around 8,115 Afghan refugees have been deported through the Torkham border crossing. Most arrests occurred in Punjab, where hundreds are apprehended daily, verified, and subsequently handed over to Afghan authorities. Punjab officials announced over 5,000 detentions and indicated plans to trace 100,000 illegal Afghans, though those with valid documents will not be deported.

The nationwide crackdown, including operations in Sindh, marks the second phase of a deportation drive that began with the repatriation of over 800,000 individuals since September. Authorities continue to target those without Proof of Residence (PoR) or those with expired ACCs, following decades of Afghan migration spurred by regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025