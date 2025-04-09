Pakistan's Expulsion of Afghan Refugees Surges Amidst Crackdown

Pakistan has intensified its efforts to expel Afghan refugees, deporting over 8,000 individuals following the expiration of a deadline for their voluntary return, officials reported on Wednesday. The measure targets Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders as part of a broader initiative launched in September 2023 to remove illegal residents.

Since April 1, around 8,115 Afghan refugees have been deported through the Torkham border crossing. Most arrests occurred in Punjab, where hundreds are apprehended daily, verified, and subsequently handed over to Afghan authorities. Punjab officials announced over 5,000 detentions and indicated plans to trace 100,000 illegal Afghans, though those with valid documents will not be deported.

The nationwide crackdown, including operations in Sindh, marks the second phase of a deportation drive that began with the repatriation of over 800,000 individuals since September. Authorities continue to target those without Proof of Residence (PoR) or those with expired ACCs, following decades of Afghan migration spurred by regional conflicts.

(With inputs from agencies.)