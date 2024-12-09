Delhi Police Crackdown: Gangsters and Arms Smugglers Arrested in Major Raid
The Delhi Police have arrested five individuals linked to the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs, seizing 12 firearms. Key figures Subeg, Gaurav, and Sharvan, residents of Delhi, were involved in serious crimes. Arms suppliers Shoib and Azeem were also apprehended, highlighting cross-city illegal arms networks.
The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a notorious arms network, arresting five individuals, including members from the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs. According to an official statement by Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, these efforts are a significant blow against organized crime in the region.
Among the arrested are Subeg, a financier-turned-gangster, along with his associate Gaurav and Sharvan, a former garment trader, who were apprehended following raids in South Delhi's Jangpura area. Their capture was preceded by the apprehension of an arms smuggler and major supplier, Shoib, from Aligarh.
The operation, which also included the arrest of Azeem, an associate of Shoib, led to the recovery of 12 firearms and marked a strategic initiative by the Delhi Police to curb the dangerous arms trade networks operating in the capital.
