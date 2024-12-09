Left Menu

Delhi Police Crackdown: Gangsters and Arms Smugglers Arrested in Major Raid

The Delhi Police have arrested five individuals linked to the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs, seizing 12 firearms. Key figures Subeg, Gaurav, and Sharvan, residents of Delhi, were involved in serious crimes. Arms suppliers Shoib and Azeem were also apprehended, highlighting cross-city illegal arms networks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:43 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:43 IST
Delhi Police Crackdown: Gangsters and Arms Smugglers Arrested in Major Raid
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled a notorious arms network, arresting five individuals, including members from the Neeraj Bawana and Naveen Bali gangs. According to an official statement by Special Commissioner of Police (crime) Devesh Chandra Srivastava, these efforts are a significant blow against organized crime in the region.

Among the arrested are Subeg, a financier-turned-gangster, along with his associate Gaurav and Sharvan, a former garment trader, who were apprehended following raids in South Delhi's Jangpura area. Their capture was preceded by the apprehension of an arms smuggler and major supplier, Shoib, from Aligarh.

The operation, which also included the arrest of Azeem, an associate of Shoib, led to the recovery of 12 firearms and marked a strategic initiative by the Delhi Police to curb the dangerous arms trade networks operating in the capital.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024