Erode Tragedy: Man Faces Charges in Attempted Filicide

A man in Erode allegedly attempted to kill his four-year-old daughter following a family dispute. Thirumalai Selvan, reportedly intoxicated, tried to set his wife and two children on fire. Although his daughter suffered severe burn injuries, she was rescued and hospitalized. Police apprehended Selvan for questioning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Erode | Updated: 09-12-2024 18:44 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 18:44 IST
A man in Erode was apprehended on Monday for allegedly attempting to murder his four-year-old daughter in the midst of a family dispute, according to local law enforcement. Thirumalai Selvan, aged 30, had been residing in Madurai with his family.

After a domestic conflict, Selvan's wife, Sukanya, moved to Manickampalayam in Erode with their two children. On Monday, an intoxicated Selvan visited her, urging her to return to Madurai. When she refused, he reportedly poured petrol on her and the children, attempting to ignite them.

The horrific incident left their daughter with severe burns, despite her mother and neighbors' efforts to douse the flames. The child is currently receiving intensive care at the Erode Government Headquarters Hospital. Selvan was detained by the police and is being questioned.

