Concrete Ideas for European Defence over Eurobonds

Joerg Kukies from the German Finance Ministry suggests focusing on concrete strategies for enhancing European defence rather than abstract financial instruments like eurobonds. He made this statement ahead of a euro area finance ministers meeting in Brussels.

Updated: 09-12-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:09 IST
In a push for practical solutions, Joerg Kukies from the German Finance Ministry urged European Union leaders to concentrate on developing specific strategies for bolstering European defence. Kukies emphasized the importance of moving past discussions on abstract financial tools, such as eurobonds, during his remarks on Monday in Brussels.

Speaking ahead of a critical meeting of euro area finance ministers, Kukies stated, "We think that's better than abstract discussions about eurobonds for defence financing." His comments highlight a demand for actionable ideas to strengthen defence mechanisms.

The finance ministers' meeting sought to address the growing need for a cohesive and robust European defence strategy, reflecting wider concerns over regional security dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

