SGPC Calls for Excommunication of Narain Singh Chaura After Assassination Attempt

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has urged the Akal Takht to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura, who attempted to assassinate SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The SGPC convened in Amritsar, condemning the attack as a conspiracy and initiating a probe into the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:29 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:29 IST
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) has responded forcefully to the assassination attempt on SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal. The committee urged the Akal Takht to excommunicate Narain Singh Chaura, labeling the act as a profound conspiracy.

This call came amid a meeting of the SGPC's internal committee in Amritsar, during which a condemnation resolution was passed. The SGPC chief, Harjinder Singh Dhami, expressed the need to investigate potential other conspirators and the lapses in security that allowed the attack to proceed.

Furthermore, a probe committee led by SGPC senior vice-president Raghujit Singh has been instituted, tasked with submitting a report within three weeks. The attack left Sikh devotees worldwide dismayed, as the incident unfolded at the sacred Golden Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

