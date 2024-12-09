Left Menu

Kerala CM Denounces Misleading Claims on Wayanad Landslide Aid

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan criticized Union Home Minister Amit Shah for alleging that Kerala delayed submitting a report on the Wayanad landslide, hindering financial aid. Vijayan refuted the claim, highlighted previous misleading statements, and emphasized the state's timely efforts to seek disaster relief.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 09-12-2024 19:35 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent response, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday addressed what he described as misleading claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning relief efforts for the Wayanad landslide disaster.

Vijayan condemned the assertion that Kerala's purported delay in report submission was preventing the announcement of special financial aid. He labeled the claim unfair to the people affected by the landslide that struck various areas of Wayanad in late July.

The Chief Minister emphasized Kerala's proactive response, citing the timely submission of a memorandum and a comprehensive Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report, urging the central government to treat the state's aid requests equitably compared to assistance rendered to other states.

(With inputs from agencies.)

