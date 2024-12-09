Kerala CM Denounces Misleading Claims on Wayanad Landslide Aid

In a fervent response, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday addressed what he described as misleading claims made by Union Home Minister Amit Shah concerning relief efforts for the Wayanad landslide disaster.

Vijayan condemned the assertion that Kerala's purported delay in report submission was preventing the announcement of special financial aid. He labeled the claim unfair to the people affected by the landslide that struck various areas of Wayanad in late July.

The Chief Minister emphasized Kerala's proactive response, citing the timely submission of a memorandum and a comprehensive Post-Disaster Needs Assessment report, urging the central government to treat the state's aid requests equitably compared to assistance rendered to other states.

