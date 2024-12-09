Blaze Breaks Out at Rajouri Garden Restaurant, Prompts Dramatic Escapes

A fire broke out Monday afternoon in the Jungle Jamboree restaurant in Delhi's Rajouri Garden, prompting dramatic escapes by students from a nearby coaching institute. Panic ensued as people rushed to vacate the building, with some students jumping to adjacent structures to avoid the flames, authorities reported.

The restaurant, ordered closed months earlier due to revoked fire safety and health trade licenses, was engulfed by flames reportedly caused by a short circuit. Ten fire tenders were dispatched, and by 2:01 pm, the fire was under control. Fortunately, no casualties occurred, though one person sustained minor injuries.

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi emphasized rapid response by firefighters and confirmed ongoing efforts to ensure the safety of all individuals in the affected area. The incident drew attention to safety compliance issues, as investigations continue to hold those accountable who were present during the blaze.

