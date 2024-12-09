A New Dawn: Damascus Transitions Amidst Political Shift

Damascus experienced a dramatic shift on Monday as the Syrian capital stirred with life post-rebellion. The once quiet streets, under curfew, saw bustling traffic and cautious citizens. This followed the departure of President Bashar al-Assad to Russia, marking the end of a brutal 13-year civil war.

Rebel commander Ahmed al-Sharaa, known as Abu Mohammed al-Golani, coordinated with former government officials to establish a transitional authority. Major changes and negotiations point towards Mohamed Al-Bashir leading this new government. Essential services like banking are preparing to resume, though many shops remain closed.

The change signals a significant geopolitical shift with regional powers like Turkey emerging strengthened. The transition raises questions about security, the future of armed forces, and the reintegration of Assad's stronghold into the Arab world. Meanwhile, Israel and the U.S. continue strategic operations in Syria, hinting at further international involvement in the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)