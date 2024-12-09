Left Menu

Deepa Sarai Operation Uncovers Cache of Arms and Narcotics

A search operation in the Deepa Sarai area led to the seizure of arms and narcotics. Police recovered smack and firearms from three houses. The crackdown follows recent violence over a survey at a mosque. Several arrests have been made, and tensions remain high in the area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 09-12-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 09-12-2024 20:22 IST
Deepa Sarai Operation Uncovers Cache of Arms and Narcotics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A comprehensive search operation was carried out in the Deepa Sarai area on Monday, leading to the discovery of arms and narcotics, as confirmed by police authorities. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar detailed that multiple teams, including local police, RAF, and PAC units, inspected 13 houses.

Among the seized items were 93 packets of smack from Arshad's residence and a .315 bore pistol from Tajwar's house, along with another pistol and cartridges from Mewar's home. The amount of smack confiscated, however, was not disclosed by the authorities.

This operation follows a deadly clash on November 24 linked to a survey at the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. To date, 39 individuals have been apprehended in relation to the incident, with ongoing efforts to locate additional suspects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

Homs Falls: A Turning Point in Syrian Conflict

 Global
2
U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

U.S. Amplifies Weapons Support Amid Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

Hezbollah's Strategic Withdrawal from Qusayr

 Jordan
4
Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

Trump's Stance: US to Steer Clear of Syrian Conflict

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Vietnam’s High-Income Economy: Opportunities in Trade, Skills, and Sustainability

Economic Collapse in Lebanon: Conflict Causes Massive Losses and Displacement Nationwide

Enhancing Somalia’s Social Contract Through Fiscal Reforms and Decentralized Services

Empowering Startups in Japan: The Role of Venture Capital and Cultural Reforms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024