Deepa Sarai Operation Uncovers Cache of Arms and Narcotics

A comprehensive search operation was carried out in the Deepa Sarai area on Monday, leading to the discovery of arms and narcotics, as confirmed by police authorities. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar detailed that multiple teams, including local police, RAF, and PAC units, inspected 13 houses.

Among the seized items were 93 packets of smack from Arshad's residence and a .315 bore pistol from Tajwar's house, along with another pistol and cartridges from Mewar's home. The amount of smack confiscated, however, was not disclosed by the authorities.

This operation follows a deadly clash on November 24 linked to a survey at the historic Shahi Jama Masjid, resulting in several fatalities and injuries. To date, 39 individuals have been apprehended in relation to the incident, with ongoing efforts to locate additional suspects.

