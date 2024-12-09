Supreme Court Declines Wisconsin Transgender Policy Case

The United States Supreme Court has opted not to review a lawsuit involving a Wisconsin school district's policy on gender identity. The policy has faced challenges from parents who claim it violates religious rights. The case was dismissed by lower courts due to the plaintiffs' lack of standing.

Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito, and Brett Kavanaugh expressed dissent over the decision to reject the appeal. This Wisconsin lawsuit is part of a broader national debate over transgender rights, probing issues like bathroom use and participation in sports.

The lawsuit, filed by conservative groups, argued that the school's policy infringed on First and Fourteenth Amendment rights of religious freedom and due process. However, the courts highlighted that none of the challengers had suffered a direct legal injury, leading to the lawsuit's dismissal.

